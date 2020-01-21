Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 98.52 ($1.30) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $414.37 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

