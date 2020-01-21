Golden Minerals’ (AUMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.01 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 241.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

AUMN stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.38.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Golden Minerals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

