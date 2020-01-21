Goldman Sachs Group Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 930

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

JD opened at GBX 865.20 ($11.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 818.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 719.34. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 425.80 ($5.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 859.20 ($11.30).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

