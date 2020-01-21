Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,750

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,773.57 ($23.33).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,795 ($23.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.