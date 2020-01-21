Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIE. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Siemens stock opened at €116.30 ($135.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.34. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

