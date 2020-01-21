Goldman Sachs Group Trims Pearson (LON:PSON) Target Price to GBX 518

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 566 ($7.45) to GBX 518 ($6.81) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.74) on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 634.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 742.04.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

