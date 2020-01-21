Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$69.56 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$57.23 and a twelve month high of C$69.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

