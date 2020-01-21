Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 846

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 785.41 ($10.33).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 933.80 ($12.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 860.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 761.60. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

