Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $3.50 price objective on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

GRPN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $110,808,000 after purchasing an additional 723,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Groupon by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at $66,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

