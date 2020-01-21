Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 605,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 505,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

