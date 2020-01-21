GYM Group (LON:GYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.06) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $428.10 million and a PE ratio of 48.28. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.