Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,710. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

