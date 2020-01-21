Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

HLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,870.45 ($24.60).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,102 ($27.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,117.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,998.21. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 6.54 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

