Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $67.23 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.