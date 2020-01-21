Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLNE. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

