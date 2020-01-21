Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.81).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

HMSO stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.70 ($3.32). 1,254,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

