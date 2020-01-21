Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Price Target Increased to GBX 116.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 99 ($1.30) to GBX 116.50 ($1.53) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.50 ($1.43).

Shares of LON HSTN opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.74. The company has a market cap of $496.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55).

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

