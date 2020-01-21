Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

