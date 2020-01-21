Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

