Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective (down from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 196.43 ($2.58).

Shares of Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

