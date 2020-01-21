Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 196.43 ($2.58).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of HSTG stock opened at GBX 180.90 ($2.38) on Friday. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.