HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected HDFC Bank’s analysis:

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.