Head to Head Analysis: Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) vs. Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onespan and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $212.28 million 3.80 $3.85 million $0.36 55.68 Science Applications International $4.66 billion 1.15 $137.00 million $5.04 18.37

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Onespan. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onespan and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Science Applications International 0 2 8 0 2.80

Onespan currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $101.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Onespan.

Volatility & Risk

Onespan has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan 3.10% 7.54% 5.31% Science Applications International 2.62% 22.10% 6.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Onespan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Onespan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Onespan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

