Head-To-Head Review: VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) vs. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of VERONA PHARMA P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VERONA PHARMA P/S and Jaguar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A N/A -$26.56 million ($2.02) -2.85 Jaguar Health $4.42 million 10.19 -$32.15 million ($158.74) -0.01

VERONA PHARMA P/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health. VERONA PHARMA P/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VERONA PHARMA P/S and Jaguar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VERONA PHARMA P/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jaguar Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 543.48%. Jaguar Health has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.13%. Given VERONA PHARMA P/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VERONA PHARMA P/S is more favorable than Jaguar Health.

Profitability

This table compares VERONA PHARMA P/S and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A -50.99% -42.33% Jaguar Health -771.25% -675.03% -94.64%

Volatility and Risk

VERONA PHARMA P/S has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VERONA PHARMA P/S beats Jaguar Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Its human health product pipelines include Mytesi, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, and irritable bowel syndrome – diarrhea predominant diseases; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for multiple indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of various forms of diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia is Jaguar's non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, the company's products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

