HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €49.00 by Nord/LB

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €46.90 ($54.53) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of €48.89 and a 200-day moving average of €44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

