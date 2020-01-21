Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

FRA HEN3 opened at €94.96 ($110.42) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.81. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

