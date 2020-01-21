Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

