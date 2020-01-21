Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Hershey posted sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 986,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hershey by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

