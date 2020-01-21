Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,926 ($25.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

