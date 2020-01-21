Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,668,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 141,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,435,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

