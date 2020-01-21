Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOPE opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

