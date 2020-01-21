HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) PT Raised to GBX 40

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of HSS stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.53. HSS Hire Group has a 12-month low of GBX 28.36 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of $67.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

