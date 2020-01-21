Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

NYSE HPP opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

