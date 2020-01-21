Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 414 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,957,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 122,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

