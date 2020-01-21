Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €46.59 ($54.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

