HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

HUYA stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2,989.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 4,642,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,266,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 3,931.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 464,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 326,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

