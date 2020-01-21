I/O Coin (IOC) Hits One Day Volume of $13,612.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $13,612.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01287626 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,932,099 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

