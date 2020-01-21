IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $310.00 Price Target at UBS Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.10.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $275.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $194.61 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $236.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.