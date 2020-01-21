IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.10.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $194.61 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

