Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.09.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Iamgold has a one year low of C$3.08 and a one year high of C$5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.68.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.