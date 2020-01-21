ICE ROCK MINING Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,750.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $39,750.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING launched on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov.

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

