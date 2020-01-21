ICON Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. ICON has a market cap of $80.97 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Hotbit and Rfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,855,646 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitbns, HitBTC, OOOBTC, ABCC, Binance, COSS, IDEX, Hotbit, Allbit, Huobi, Bithumb, Rfinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.