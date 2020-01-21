Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €19.70 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.99 ($24.41).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

