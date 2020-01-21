Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INSG. National Securities cut Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.78. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 535,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,450 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

