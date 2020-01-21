Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.60

Media headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Intel’s analysis:

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.