Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

