Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $715.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

