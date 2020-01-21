Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Interface by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

