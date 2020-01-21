International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 727 ($9.56) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.32) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 617.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 512.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

