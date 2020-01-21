International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5,868.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 24.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 585,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 683.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 949,458 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

